Gracie Abrams shares rare insight into growing up with famous parents

Gracie Abrams is opening up about the "nepo baby" label she got due to her famous parents, revealing she now understands why people called her that.

During the promotion of her upcoming third studio album, Daughter from Hell on The New York Times' Popcast, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath, admitted she admits she had advantages growing up because of her parents and she benefited from having a financial safety net while building her music career.

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Gracie said, "The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately.I think about the privilege there, and it's like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate.

"I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved. I wasn't growing up afraid financially, and that's the biggest deal."

Moreover, growing up in a family that worked in entertainment gave Gracie valuable knowledge about the industry.

The Risky singer noted, "The specific household that I was born into, (with both my parents in the business), there is just this vocabulary that I'm so lucky to grow up with.

"So like, when I see people pointing that out, it's like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the Internet," she explained.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Gracie opened up about her relationship with her mom Katie, sharing that the titular track Daughter from Hell from her upcoming third studio album is an apology to her mother for how she behaved as a teenager.

"It felt like the first time I was able to write a song, but really write anything other than a text apologising to my mom for being so brutal growing up," she added.







