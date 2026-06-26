Cardi B shares proud mom moment after son Wave's big win: ‘My little seeds are growing’

Cardi B is a proud mom as her eldest son, Wave, hit a major academic milestone.

The WAP rapper took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share her proud mom moment as Wave graduated from preschool.

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In the celebratory post, Cardi posted several snaps of herself with her 4-year-old from the graduation ceremony.

For the event, Wave wore a cream-colored pantsuit and layered it with a royal blue graduation gown and cap paired with a gold “2026 Graduate” stole.

In one photo, the mother-son duo smiled for the camera, while another showed Wave proudly holding his Student’s Choice Award and Blooming Achievement Award.

Cardi captioned her post, "Proud of my son."

Cardi also shared some fun clips on her Stories, featuring Wave performing on stage with his classmates.

Over one clip of Wave, the doting mom wrote, "My little seeds are growing."

After the graduation ceremony, Cardi and her family celebrated the milestone with dinner at a restaurant in New Jersey.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi is also mom to daughters, Kulture and Blossom, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.

Cardi is also mom to her youngest son, nicknamed Baby Brim, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Stefon Diggs back in November 2025.

This came days after Cardi shared a candid look into her life as a mom. She posted several snaps and clips with her kids, including a courtside trip with Wave to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and an outing with Kulture to a KATSEYE concert.