What Harry Styles' mom really thinks of singer's new girlfriend Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles' mother, Anne Twist, has given her seal of approval to the singer’s new romance with Zoe Kravitz.

On Friday, an insider spilled to Heat World that Anne is absolutely thrilled about Zoe becoming her daughter-in-law, as she thinks the ‘Blink Twice’ actress is a lovely girl.

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“Anne is absolutely thrilled about Zoe becoming her daughter-in-law,” the source said. “Anne thinks she's a lovely girl and can't get over how cool Zoë is.”

“She feels it's only a matter of time before she has more grandchildren, and from what she's seen, it could be sooner than anyone would expect,” a tipster continued.

The confidant added, “Anne has been surprised at how traditional Zoë is and she thinks she would make a fantastic mother. She thinks they're already behaving like a married couple, anyway. Anne's met quite a few of Harry's previous girlfriends and she's learned not to read too much into things, but this feels different.”

Recently, Harry also expressed his desire to have a child with Zoe.

“I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people... I want to have great friendships. I want a family. I want these things,” said the former One Direction star.

It is worth mentioning here that Harry and Zoe sparked romance rumors in August 2025, when they were spotted strolling around Rome arm-in-arm.