Kylie Jenner faces major legal issue from former employee
Kylie Jenner’s former employee has sued the reality TV star
Kylie Jenner is being sued by a former employee.
The woman, who used to be a chef for the reality star, has alleged that an unhealthy workload led to her miscarriage.
She regularly worked 11 to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, and was given physically demanding tasks during her pregnancy, according to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
When she was five months pregnant, in February 2025, she alleged she was asked to work at a Jenner family birthday party, where she wasn't provided "adequate support."
The woman also claims she asked for help, and expressed worry over her workload, but was ignored by supervisors.
"Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, (she) broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event," the lawsuit claims. "That evening, (she) experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload."
The documents also claim she woke up the next morning experiencing severe haemorrhaging and drove herself to the emergency room. "At the hospital, (she) was informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.”
After suffering a miscarriage, she claims to have suffered depression and emotional distress. A supervisor, however, allegedly reprimanded her, saying, "Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed."
In May, another of Kylie Jenner's former employees, Juana Delgado Soto, alleged in court documents that she experienced racial harassment, racial discrimination and more during her time working for Jenner. In April, another ex-staff member, Angelica Vasquez, filed a suit against the Kylie Cosmetics founder for alleged harassment and discrimination.
As of now, Kylie Jenner has not responded to any of the allegations made against her.
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