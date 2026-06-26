Bunnie XO makes a dark joke about marriage to Jelly Roll

Bunnie XO compared her relationship with estranged husband Jelly Roll to a prison sentence in a new clip from her Dumb Blonde podcast.

In the new clip, shared on June 25, Bunnie discussed the DMs she has received from men since news broke of Jelly Roll filing for divorce, and divulged further details about their relationship.

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Bunnie claims to have only responded to two DMs she's received following her separation from Jelly Roll. However, she read several failed attempts at getting her attention aloud to her podcast co-hosts in the studio.

“Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10 year bid next year," one message read. "Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back.”

“So, listen. I don't mind that the dude's in prison," Bunnie quipped, sparking chatter in the studio.

"But for what?" co-host Hailee Clark replied.

“What I don't like is he said, 'let me go out and have a time with you,'" Bunnie added.

"No," Clark said.

“So, that's where it's like, okay," Bunnie continued. "So, you're just expecting me to put out on this first date. Which…”

“I mean after 10 years he might need it," co-host Meme Shahan joked.

“I mean, same," Bunnie said, sparking laughs. "I just got out of a 10-year bid too bitches, what are we talking about."

“How the turn tables," Clark said as Shahan laughed.

“I'm gonna get a phone call," Bunnie said between laughs, before insisting that she was joking and "just cutting the rug buddy."

Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce in Williamson County, on May 18, according to documents obtained and court records viewed by PEOPLE. Their date of separation was listed in the documents as May 9, and the grounds for divorce are listed as irreconcilable differences.