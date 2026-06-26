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Brooklyn Backham pays gushing tribute to father-in-law after snubbing dad David

Excerpt:Brooklyn Backham celebrates Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday amid his ongoing feud with his own family

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published June 26, 2026
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Brooklyn Backham pays gushing tribute to father-in-law after snubbing dad David

Brooklyn Beckham paid a gushing tribute to his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, amid his ongoing feud with his own family.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the aspiring Chef heaped praise on his father-in-law, who turned 83 on June 24.

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While sharing a picture of the two posing with their arms around one another, Brooklyn penned, “Happy birthday Nelson x I love u so much.”

“I’m so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father in law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, also paid a loving homage to her father on Instagram.

“I feel truly blessed to have grown up watching you be such an incredible role model in every way possible,” the Transformer actress wrote while posting a snap of all three of them together.

“You’re the best father i could ever dream of. you love us all unconditionally, encourage us that our dreams are never too big to chase and to always always be a good human before all else,” she added.

Brooklyn Backham pays gushing tribute to father-in-law after snubbing dad David

Brooklyn’s post about Nelson is in stark contrast to his current relationship with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Backham pays gushing tribute to father-in-law after snubbing dad David

The former football player and the fashion designer celebrated Father’s Day weekend at a West London gastro pub with their two younger sons — Romeo, and Cruz.

As per Page Six, Brooklyn was not present at the family get-together.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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