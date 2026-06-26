Brooklyn Backham pays gushing tribute to father-in-law after snubbing dad David

Brooklyn Beckham paid a gushing tribute to his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, amid his ongoing feud with his own family.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the aspiring Chef heaped praise on his father-in-law, who turned 83 on June 24.

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While sharing a picture of the two posing with their arms around one another, Brooklyn penned, “Happy birthday Nelson x I love u so much.”

“I’m so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father in law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, also paid a loving homage to her father on Instagram.

“I feel truly blessed to have grown up watching you be such an incredible role model in every way possible,” the Transformer actress wrote while posting a snap of all three of them together.

“You’re the best father i could ever dream of. you love us all unconditionally, encourage us that our dreams are never too big to chase and to always always be a good human before all else,” she added.

Brooklyn’s post about Nelson is in stark contrast to his current relationship with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The former football player and the fashion designer celebrated Father’s Day weekend at a West London gastro pub with their two younger sons — Romeo, and Cruz.

As per Page Six, Brooklyn was not present at the family get-together.