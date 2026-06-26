Amal Clooney breaks silence on biggest sacrifice she made for George Clooney

Amal Cloney is getting honest about the big sacrifices she had to make when she married the Hollywood heartthrob, George Clooney, 11 years ago.

The 48-year-old lawyer revealed that her life was completely transformed after meeting George in 2013. She became the talk of the town and was forced to cope with this lack of privacy and intense spotlight.

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"I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix," she began during a speech at the Cartier Women's Initiative event. "And then I got married, and that changed quite a lot."

In the beginning, Amal admitted she worried about how the public would perceive her personal life.

She went on to say, "And at first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt, well, I can't be seen wearing this dress, or doing this, because I'm in front of a judge on Monday."

However, with time, Amal stopped letting public opinion affect her decisions and focused on loving her kids and husband.

"But it just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and ultimately, if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through or not," Amal explained. "So I wouldn't allow that factor to stop me from doing things that were important for my family or my relationship."

It is pertinent to mention that Amal and George are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The couple has opted for a more private life in Brignoles, France to keep their kids away from the public eye.