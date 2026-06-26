Tom Sandoval files for restraining order after ex Victoria Robinson got arrested for assault

Tom Sandoval filed a request for a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, following her arrest earlier this month.

The TV personality requested a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, whom he'd been dating since early 2024, on Thursday, June 25.

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Sandoval claims that Robinson verbally and physically abused him on June 3, according to the court filing obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

He also claimed that during a night out on June 3, Robinson punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear adding that the impact of her punch “was so forceful” it caused his vision to blur and lasting pain.

During this same incident, Sandoval further alleged that her father, J. Will Robinson, “lunged” at him “in his inebriated state” and punched a hole in his bedroom door.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence and released on bond the same day.

Subsequently, Sandoval requested a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson's father.

“[Robinson] and her father continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for,” he claimed in the filing. “Meanwhile, I have been completely displaced from my home. I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson's] abuse any longer.”

“My efforts to maintain the peace have been met with further hostile behavior from [Robinson] I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings,” Sandoval added.

In his declaration, the Vanderpump Rules star also claimed that throughout their relationship, Robinson engaged in abusive behavior by “punching my face, striking my neck, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at me, verbally assaulting me.”

“[Robinson] repeatedly insulted and demeaned me throughout our relationship,” Tom Sandoval further claimed. “She called me a ‘f**king loser,' told me ‘I can get so much better,' said that ‘the only reason people like you is because of me,'” alleging that Robinson would “frequently” call him an “idiot” and “moron.”

Currently, a hearing on the restraining order has been set for July 16, according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE.