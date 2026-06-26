Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret NYC ‘two-day’ wedding plan laid bare

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be preparing for two day long nuptials which will take place at Madison Square Garden located in New York City.

Reports by Pagesix and The New York Times claimed that the Life of a Showgirl artist and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end fiance are all set to tie knot over the July 3 weekend.

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And it is also reported that the couple will first have a much private ceremony with a subsequent larger event over the Fourth of July holiday weekend which will be attended by Travis' NFL fellow players and Taylor's industry pals.

The outlets further claimed that the pair opted for the Madison Garden due to its vast capacity of incorporating between 1,000 and 2,000 guests.

However, the first event will be attended by Taylor and Travis' 100 close family members and friends.

“Privacy was of number one importance to them both.” sources told Page six. “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter and the NFL star, also 36, have not commented on their wedding venue yet.

This came a day after Travis NFL fellow player, George Kittle, who is also invited to the much anticipated wedding revealed that wedding details were even hidden from the guests.

The San Francisco 49ers star told Entertainment Tonight that he had no idea where the wedding would be held.

George told the outlet, "I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so... I'm half expecting there to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere."

New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, also confirmed during a press talk on June 15 that the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Taylor Swift Wedding are “happening at the same time" while addressing the city's security concerns during the big events.