Gracie Abrams reveals why she won't 'hide' Paul Mescal romance

Gracie Abrams is sharing some rare insights into her personal life, including her dating life with boyfriend Paul Mescal.

During the promotion of her new album Daughter From Hell at the New York Times Popcast, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter talked about co-writing Imaginary Friend with her boyfriend of two years, which was something that happened naturally.

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As Gracie has kept her and Paul's relationship mostly under wraps when they began dating in June 2024 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple recently at the 2026 BAFTA, Gracie was asked if she faced scrutiny after revealing her collaboration with the Oscar-nominated actor.

Gracie quickly replied to the podcast's hosts, “I don't like the feeling of hiding.”

However, she admitted that she "loves privacy where it feels like the right thing.”

The Risk singer further noted that collaborating with Paul on a creative project was not on their relationship bucket list, but they enjoyed doing it together.

“That was so fun to write together. That wasn't some groundbreaking event for us,” Gracie explained. “We have a very creative home with friends who are so good at what they do and everyone feels happy to share that with one another.”

As for how she copes with public scrutiny over her relationship with Paul, Gracie noted, “I always try to assume the absolute worst-case scenario of everything, and then anything else is pleasant.”

Imaginary Friend is the twelfth track on Gracie Abrams' upcoming third studio album, Daughter from Hell.