Eva Green hospitalized after injury on ‘Wednesday’ set

Eva Green was reportedly rushed to the hospital after an accident while filming the third season of Wednesday.

The French actress, best known for playing Daniel Craig's Bond love interest Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, has joined the smash-hit Netflix series for its upcoming season.

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However, her first weeks on set took an unfortunate turn after she reportedly injured her leg while filming near Dublin as per The Sun.

The 45-year-old was treated in hospital after the incident, with production temporarily halted while she received medical attention.

No further details about the nature of the accident or Eva's injury have been revealed and neither the actress nor Netflix has commented on the report.

Eva is set to play the mysterious Aunt Ophelia in the upcoming season, a character whose connection to the Addams family is expected to bring a darker new layer to the supernatural drama.

Her casting also marks another collaboration with Tim Burton, after the pair worked together on Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Dumbo.

Eva has long been known for her flair for gothic roles, making her a natural fit for the shadowy world of Nevermore Academy.

The actress joins an increasingly starry line-up of new additions for season three, including Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, St Elmo's Fire star Andrew McCarthy, Ted Lasso actor James Lance and Stranger Things favourite Winona Ryder.

Eva Green would also be sharing the screen alongside returning stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers and Joanna Lumley.