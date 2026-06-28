Britney Spears' sons land major Paris Fashion Week gig
Britney Spears' sons land major Paris Fashion Week gig Spears' sons Sean and Jayden scored major modelling breakthrough
Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, are taking over the fashion industry.
The popstars kids, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kevin Federline, made their runway debut at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week as they presented Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 at the show.
Jayden also took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to the creative director Guram Gvasalia for giving him this "incredible opportunity."
The 19-year-old wrote, "Thank you so much @gvasalia for having me walk your INSANE fashion show for @vetements_official, I will forever be grateful for this incredible opportunity."
He went on to say, "It was an honor to walk alongside such an incredible group of models."
"Thank you to everyone who made this such an amazing experience," he added.
The duo's appearance came after Jayden was accompanying his mother shortly after she was arrested in California for driving under the influence.
Britney also said thanks to her son and those who showed support to her during her hard time.
"Thank you guys for all your support," Britney posted on her social media back on March 27 alongside a video of herself with Jayden.
"Spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!" she added at the time.
-
Johnny Cash's choice of favourite country stars revealed
-
Bad Bunny breaks new ground with sold-out show in London stadium
-
Pima County Sheriff responds to new claims in Nancy Guthrie case
-
Stevie Nicks emerges as rumored performer for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
-
Sara Cox opens up about her real feelings about hosting ‘The Breakfast Show’
-
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her wild experience with pal Tom Cruise
-
‘Heartbroken’ Savannah Guthrie doing everything to stay strong after latest claims about Nancy
-
Jodie Sweetin makes bombshell confession about her teen years