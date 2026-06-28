Britney Spears' sons land major Paris Fashion Week gig

Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, are taking over the fashion industry.

The popstars kids, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kevin Federline, made their runway debut at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week as they presented Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 at the show.

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Jayden also took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to the creative director Guram Gvasalia for giving him this "incredible opportunity."

The 19-year-old wrote, "Thank you so much @gvasalia for having me walk your INSANE fashion show for @vetements_official, I will forever be grateful for this incredible opportunity."

He went on to say, "It was an honor to walk alongside such an incredible group of models."

"Thank you to everyone who made this such an amazing experience," he added.

The duo's appearance came after Jayden was accompanying his mother shortly after she was arrested in California for driving under the influence.

Britney also said thanks to her son and those who showed support to her during her hard time.

"Thank you guys for all your support," Britney posted on her social media back on March 27 alongside a video of herself with Jayden.

"Spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!" she added at the time.