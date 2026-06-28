Holly Madison reveals why she underwent plastic surgery after pregnancies

Holly Madison revealed she underwent a lower facelift as well as submental liposuction on her jawline after her pregnancies and she is thrilled about it.

The Girl Next Door star recently got candid about the work she had done on her face and shared the list of other plastic surgeries she had undergone in an interview on the “Derm Approved” podcast.

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“I’ve had a lower facelift on my jawline, I’m really happy I got it done," she told host Dr. Shelia Farhang.

Madison then explained the reason behind her surgeries, saying, “I just felt like after having kids, you know, I gained a lot of weight with my second pregnancy."

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality and actress welcomed two kids, Rainbow, 13, and Forest, nine, with ex husband Pasquale Rotella.

While pointing at her jawline, she added, “And there was just nothing I could do,” including “lasers or anything that could really do what I wanted it to do."

So the mom-of-two “found" a plastic surgeon whose "before-and-afters" she "really loved.”

Madison also noted that she kept the changes very minimal, saying, “I’d rather have it not go far enough and then I can go back and maybe do more rather than have it go too far, and I’m looking like the Joker."

Moreover, the Playboy Murders actress revealed that she does not hide her plastic surgeries and openly talks about it.

“If you look close, you can totally see (scars behind ears)," Madison shared, adding, “I’m kind of open about it."

Other procedures she had done were hand rejuvenation, CO2 laser for underneath her eyes, Botox and IPL laser.

This came three years after Madiosn talked about struggling with body dysmorphia. She told People in 2023 that being under constant spotlight had made her conscious about her looks,

"Because I was always kind of wondering what’s wrong with me," she said at the time.