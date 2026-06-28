South Korea, Japan deepen defense ties in major security push

On Sunday, South Korea and Japan reiterated their commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, agreeing to revive coordinated rescue training in a major step forward for defense ties between the neighbouring countries.

South Defence Minister Ahn Hyu-back and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi collaborated on regional security as well as their partnerships with Washington, during a meeting in Seoul.

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South Korea and Japan have been working to forge closer links and resolve differences since 2022-a crucial policy continued by President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

A statement released by South Korea defense ministry: “Both ministers shared the view ​to continue cooperation for maintaining regional peace and stability amid a grave security ⁠environment.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and President Lee strengthened bilateral relations, while their defence ministers committed to working with Washington against North Korea’s nuclear threat and Pyongyang’s strategic partnership with Russia.

This security push includes cooperation on AI and establishing yearly trilateral relations with the United States.

Today, Ahn and Koizumi have agreed to continue promoting the interchange between their air forces respective aerobic teams-South Korea’s Black Eagles and Japan’s Blue Impulse. This crucial step helps advance emergency drills for various maritime accident scenarios.

Earlier, the ministers held talks in Japan in January and met again in May at the vital dialogues in Singapore where they discussed mutual logistics support agreements covering fuel, food and animation.

In addition, the two sides held their joint humanitarian operation exercise in almost a decade this June.