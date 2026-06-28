North West debuts daring new facial piercings at Paris Fashion Week

North West is making headlines again with her new fashion move as the teenager has debuted daring new lip piercing.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West attended the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Friday.

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However, her video circulating on the internet grabbed fans attention when they noticed two new angel bite piercings on her top lip.

She also showed off her other facial piercings she had previously, including two studs on her cheek under her eye and one on the bridge of her nose.





For the fashion outing North opted for her iconic look with an electric blue wig. She donned a long-sleeved black shirt paired with a mini skirt and tights.

North also wore black combat boots and accessorized her look with a custom-designed, diamond-encrusted spike choker and a matching hand band crafted by Alex Moss NYC for North.

However, it's unclear whether the new piercings are real or just faux studs.

This came after North debuted several hand piercings in February ignoring the backlash she and her mother received over them.

North even expressed her love for piercings and tattoos and clapped back at critics by rapping about it in her song Piercing on My Hand in collaboration with her dad Kanye.

The song lyrics read, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands” and “I’m not sure I’m crazy / I want more piercings and tats / I love blue hair put it in some plaits.”