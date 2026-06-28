David Beckham melts hearts with his unseen baby snaps as celebrated mom Sandra
The English football player penned down a heartfelt note for his mother, Sandra Beckham
David Beckham just gave his fans a glimpse into his childhood snaps along with a sweet birthday wish for his mom, Sandra Beckham.
The retired footballer took to his Instagram account on Saturday to mark his mother's special day, thanking her for always being there for their family.
"Happy Birthday Mum , hope you have the best day cause if anyone deserves it it's you..," David penned.
"Thank you for always being there for us all we love you so much oh and I'm sending a BECKHAM cup over to you as your gift Love you Mum," he added.
On the first slide of the carousel, Sandra can be seen holding baby David, donning a black-and-white striped top.
In the subsequent snap, David, seemingly in his pre-teen days, can be seen posing with a toothy grin with his sister and mom Sandra sitting behind.
The third slide featured a mother-son duo posing in a changing room during David's early days of learning football.
Other snaps showed all grown-up David posing at different places with his Sandra.
David's followers rushed to the comment section to wish Sandra a birthday, while some fan pointed at Sandra's look during her youth, saying she resembles Princess Diana.
One fan wrote, "I thought it was Lady Diana," another claimed, "She looks like princess Diana."
A third wrote, "Is that Princess Di older lookey likey??"
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