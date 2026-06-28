Prince William’s secret to a successful marriage with Kate Middleton comes to light

With decades having passed from the day they said ‘I do’, a source has come forward to highlight what the secret has been to their continued marriage, their bond and the biggest reason they have such respect for each other.

The entire thing has been shared alongside a well-placed insider that just sat down with Closer magazine.

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According to their finding, the biggest example of the bond they have, as well as their respect for each other shone through when they were elbows deep into conversation about where to send Prince George for his schooling now that he’s a teenager.

As they explained, “they made the choice together and it’s going to be a completely new chapter for their family – it feels like a bombshell moment.”

However, the insider is sure if she had “dug in her heels” and “refused” long enough, “odds are William would have conceded because at the end of the day, her happiness matters more to him than anything. And that is true of Kate too - she always wants what is best for William.”

The insider also said, “that's how they approach everything. It's never William versus Kate – it's always William and Kate. The fact that they both operate from that same mindset is one of the secrets to the success of their marriage.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “there will inevitably be more challenges ahead – and certainly Harry’s upcoming visit is bringing up a lot of complicated emotions. But it’s something they can talk about, it’s a burden they can share together. They are very much each other's safe place. They're best friends, they're partners and they're still deeply in love. It’s inspiring to everyone that knows them.”