Prince Harry’s ‘emotional safe haven’ in UK revealed

A royal expert has revealed an emotional safe haven for Prince Harry in the UK as the Duke is planning to visit the country next month.

Harry is expected to reunite with his father King Charles as he is returning to Britain with Meghan and their children for Invictus Games event.

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The monarch has offered Harry royal accommodation besides providing security there so he could bring his family.

Amid this development, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that “Harry wants to see his father, and he’s grateful the King is helping with security.”

The source tells Naughty But Nice, “But where he relaxes and who he surrounds himself with is a very different decision.”

The source continues to tell the expert Harry plans to divide his time between both families, reflecting the complicated reality of his relationships.

“This isn’t about rejecting the Windsors,” another source says. “It’s about making time for the people who have quietly stood by him through everything. The Spencers have become his emotional safe haven.”

The Duke can embrace his father King Charles while still choosing to ‘spend meaningful time’ with Diana’s family, the spy said and adds “Those loyalties can exist side by side.”

Harry’s visit his family comes as King Charles hopes to spend precious time with Archie and Lilibet, while the Duke’s relationship with his brother Prince William remains deeply strained.

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