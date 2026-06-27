Changes made to King Charles’ official role: report

Buckingham Palace has unveiled a change to King Charles official role in Sovereign Grant report 2025-26, calling him the protector of faith across Britain.

According to GB News, the annual financial review of the Royal Household contains fresh terminology, positioning the monarch as someone who safeguards religion throughout the nation.

Advertisement

"His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation," the news outlet cited the document as saying.

This change shows a notable evolution in how the Palace formally characterises the sovereign's constitutional and spiritual responsibilities, according to the report.

Referring to the last year’s report the outlet wrote it had characterised the King under his "Head of Nation" duties as "Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith."

“Prior to the King's coronation ceremony, significant discussion surrounded whether His Majesty might opt for "Defender of Faith" in the plural form, departing from the singular phrasing used by his predecessors. Ultimately, he retained the traditional formulation for that occasion,” reported GB News.