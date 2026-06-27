Kate Middleton surprises royal fans as she steps out with Prince George

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has surprised the royal fans as the future queen stepped out with her elder son Prince George for his second official engagement with her.

Kate Middleton and Prince George visited the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby ahead of Armed Forces Day.

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Later, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate and George with caption, “Honouring Service and Sacrifice.”

The statement further reads, “Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive.

“A powerful reminder of the courage, skill and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve.”

In the video, Prince George is all smiles as he enjoys sitting in the pilot seat of an aircraft at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Proud mother Kate Middleton also got to sit in the pilot’s seat during their visit.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Aww what a wonderful surprise!!! I’m sure Prince George absolutely loved this visit with his mother.”

“So sweet to George with his mum”, another said.

The third reacted “Can't believe we got a lovely engagement of Princess of Wales and Prince George how lovely.”