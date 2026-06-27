King Charles reacts to ‘devastating’ news

Palace has released a message of King Charles as the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were ‘deeply saddened’ while reacting to the ‘devastating’ news from Venezuela.

The palace released the statement on its official website after the death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela rose Friday to 920, with tens of thousands reported missing.

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International rescue teams have boosted a desperate and slow-moving search for survivors.

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has said that more than 50,000 people were missing after two powerful earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, flattening buildings in the north of the country.

Reacting to the news, the royal family shared the King's message.

King Charles statement reads, “To the people of Venezuela, My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the devastating earthquakes that have struck your country, and of the tragic loss of life and suffering they have caused.”

He further said “At this most difficult of times, we send our profound sympathy to all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. Our special thoughts are with the injured, those awaiting news of family and friends, and the emergency responders working tirelessly to support those in desperate need.”

The monarch continued “We greatly admire the resilience and strength of the Venezuelan people and send our most heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”