Prince Harry to mark late mother Diana’s 65th birthday with thoughtful gesture

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly take his children, Archie and Lilibet to see his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales’s grave for the first time on a visit to the UK next month.

The Sun reported that the visit to Althorp House in Northamptonshire will take place days after what would have been the late princess’s 65th birthday.

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The Sussexes are expected to travel from their Californian home to the UK next month to attend celebrations marking the one-year countdown to Harry’s Invictus Games hosted in Birmingham, with the duke also due to attend events with WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, both charities are which he supports.

Althorp House was Diana’s home from her parents’ divorce until her marriage to King Charles.

Diana died aged 36 as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 while Harry was still a child.

Following her death, Diana was laid to rest on a secluded, tree-covered island in the centre of the ornamental Round Oval lake on the Althorp Estate.

This trip to the UK comes after Harry met Charles, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, last September for the first time in 19 months.

Harry has also faced a protracted legal battle with the Home Office over the security arrangements for him and his family while in the UK after his level of protection changed when he stepped down as a working royal along with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

Security worries for his family have been cited by the duke as a reason he could not bring them to the UK, but it appears his concerns have been mitigated, with reports claiming the Sussexes have been given assurances.

But sources have stressed all matters of security are issues for the Home Office to decide and the King, who is Harry’s father, does not play a role in the process and has not made any private undertakings.

It has been four years since Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather the King in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Harry and Meghan do not have a permanent UK home after they were asked to vacate their Windsor residence Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen, in 2023 just weeks after the duke’s memoir Spare was released.