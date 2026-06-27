Prince William releases personal message after Archie, Lilibet UK trip confirmed: 'Delighted'

Kensington Palace has released a personal message of Prince William on its official social media handles after his niece Princess Lilibet and nephew Prince Archie’s UK trip was confirmed.

The palace, on behalf of the Prince of Wales, shared the pictures on its Instagram handle after he attended Welsh Air Ambulance’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

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Prince William says “Delighted to attend the Welsh Air Ambulance’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner this evening to celebrate a quarter of a century of this lifesaving service, and the dedicated crews who deliver critical care on the frontline every day.”

Earlier, royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and confirmed that Meghan and Harry will bring their children Archie and Lilibet to UK next month for Invictus Games event.

She said “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK with them next month when Harry and Meghan attend engagements for @Birmingham2027 and Harry’s other charities.

“It will be the first time Meghan, Archie and Lili have visited the UK since 2022.”

Meanwhile, the Sun has reported Harry will take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandmother Princess Diana’s grave for the first time when they visit the UK next month.

The poignant trip to Althorp House, Northants, will take place days after what would have been her 65th birthday.

According to the GB News, Archie and Lilibet will accompany their parents, they are not expected to participate in any official engagements during the trip.



