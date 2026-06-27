Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprising accommodation decision ahead of UK visit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit comes with an unexpected royal accommodation twist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed a major accommodation decision ahead of their UK visit in July 2026.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are traveling to Britain next month for a multi-day visit. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are also expected to accompany them in their first visit as a family in four years.

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Various speculations have been making rounds regarding their stay during the UK trip. Earlier, King Charles’ extended the offer to Harry and Meghan to stay at the royal residence. But no concrete decision was made throughout this period.

In a recent major move, the family has accepted an offer from the monarch to stay at a royal residence on a royal estate. They will also utilize separate private accommodation during the trip.

However, the location of the royal residence has not been disclosed yet.

Prince is visiting Britain to launch the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.The Duke is expected to visit various UK-based charities he continues to support.

The announcement comes as it was earlier reported by Page Six that Harry is set to bring his own security as he and Meghan are planning for a “huge spectacle.”

As per one source privy to the matter, “the family will not travel through private jet, instead they would be accompanied by their own “bodyguards.”

On previous visits, Harry also refused the offer of accommodation at Buckingham Palace due to security concerns.

Speaking to BBC, the Duke once said that, “I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things they're going to miss is, well, everything.”

At this moment, security arrangements have remained undisclosed. For the unversed, Buckingham Palace does not provide extra security as such provisions come under the authority of the Home Office.

There is no official comment on whether a meeting with King Charles will take place. The King has not seen his grandchildren in person since 2022.