Prince Harry bracing for 'nothing' under King William's reign

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal life in 2020 and moved to America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK next month and during this visit the Duke of Sussex is trying to bury the hatchet with father King Charles per the reports cited by the royal experts.

Royal author Robert Jobson claims Harry is attempting to reconcile with the monarch because the King currently "holds the purse strings" and can provide financial support to his son.

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The motivation behind these attempts would be Harry’s understanding regarding his estranged brother Prince William as he knows that under his brother’s monarchy, “the help will no longer be available to him,” as cited by the royal expert.

Speaking on The Royals Uncensored podcast, Jobson said, “Harry knows that when his brother becomes King he’s going to get nothing. So therefore he's now trying to make amends with his father, who holds the purse strings.”

The author went on saying, “Ultimately, and I don’t want to be overly cynical about this, time is of the essence.”

“He needs to build bridges quickly if he wants his bank balance to be able to pay for his lifestyle.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal life in 2020 and moved to America to start a new life and they have been financially independent there. After four years, the family is coming to Britain along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It is confirmed that Meghan and Harry would stay at the royal residence, but it is not officially clear whether Prince Harry will seek a meeting with the King. The experts also believe there is no possibility of reconciliation between the brothers, Harry and William, suggesting that William will meet with the Duke of Sussex during this trip.

There are growing speculations that the monarch will prioritize meeting his grandchildren despite busy schedule.