Meghan Markle plans to present King Charles a ‘thoughtful’ gift

A royal expert has revealed Meghan Markle’s special gift for her father-in-law King Charles as the Duchess is returning to UK with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet next month.

The insiders have told Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack that the gift Meghan is bringing for King Charles is special and the monarch would love it.

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Rob Shuter writes Meghan plans to present King Charles with a selection of products from her As Ever lifestyle brand—including her signature jams and preserves—when she reunites with the king.

The source tells the expert, “Meghan knows the King loves gardening, organic produce, and homemade foods,” “She believes the jams are thoughtful because they’re something she created herself. She wants the gift to feel personal, not extravagant.”

The fresh claims came after reports the California-based royal couple have accepted King Charles invitation to stay in royal accommodation during the family’s visit to celebrate the Invictus Games.

Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will divide their time between royal and private accommodation throughout their stay, GB News reported.

Meanwhile, there are also claims Harry has approached his estranged brother Prince William after their father King Charles offered the Duke an olive branch.

However, the Prince of Wales is deeply "irritated" by Harry’s UK return and is ignoring his phone calls.