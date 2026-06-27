King Charles issues ultimatum to Prince William over Harry?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to Britain with their children Archie and Lilibet next month, Prince William is deeply irritated.

This has been claimed by royal expert and historian Andrew Lownie, according to the Mirror.

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The outlet quoted the royal expert as saying that King Charles moves towards reconciling with Harry is a show of leadership, as well as the clear desire to patch things up with his estranged son.

The expert said, "I think that's genuine reconciliation," adding, "For many years now, these two royal dramas [Andrew and Harry] have been going on, and this one is now playing out."

Lownie continued about King Charles and Harry’s reconciliation that no one ‘wants to fall out’ with their children, and “I think there's a genuine personal desire here to see his grandchildren.”

“But I also think the King believes that having an estranged royal is not good for the optics," he added.

The expert further tells the publication because Harry and William have shown no signs of making up yet, their father King Charles will have to "deal with William, who clearly is adamant that they have nothing to do with Harry".

Another royal expert Afua Acheampong-Hagan has expressed hope that reconcilliation "will happen" between Harry and William but warns they "aren't there yet".

However, she says, "It's baby steps. I don't think we will see William and Harry hand in hand skipping down the Mall, but you never know what could happen."