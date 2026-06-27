Piers Morgan reveals royal dilemma as King Charles set to welcome Harry, Meghan in UK









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Piers Morgan has revealed King Charles’ one big conundrum ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK in July 2026.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to arrive the week of July 6 along with children Archie and Lilibet. The primary reason for the family's Britain trip is to launch a one-year count-down for 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

It is confirmed that Harry and Meghan will stay at the royal residence on a royal estate as extended by King Charles.

Reports indicate the King is looking forward to seeing his son and grandchildren , with some sources citing “a warming of the frost” in their relationship.

According to Piers Morgan, the monarch would love to see his youngest son, but he does not trust Harry and Meghan. He noted that trust remains a significant issue given the public criticism the couple has directed toward the royal family in recent years.

Speaking on The Royals Uncensored podcast, Morgan said, “The King, as a father, would love to see his son.”

“Obviously he would. Charles doesn't like confrontation. He would just like it to be calm.

“The problem is, how do you trust these two?”

The other experts also believe there is little possibility of reconciliation between the brothers, Harry and William, suggesting that William is not expected to meet with the Duke of Sussex during this trip.

There is no official comment on whether a meeting with King Charles will take place. The King has not seen his grandchildren in person since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.