Dave Chappelle sparks debate with stark AI warning: 'Thinking is for poor people'

Dave Chappelle in a recent interview has taken a bold take on AI and the future it could redefine in coming years.

Speaking at a PBS News podcast, Chappelle reflected on how AI could reshape the future, questioning what skills will matter for the next generation as automation advances.

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The American actor says no one needs to think anymore because of artificial intelligence, questioning the importance of thinking and cognitive skills in today's tech-driven world.

“I was talking to a friend of mine and we were laughing about how no one really would know what to teach a kid now. What skill sets are going to matter 10 or 20 years from now as the world becomes automated”.

“We decided your character is your destiny. If you’re a good person that’s all you can ask from anybody and hope for the best.”

“I don’t know if anyone needs to think anymore. It’s AI, quantum computing, it seems like thinking is for poor people,” he quipped.

The remarks of Chappelle reflect the looming impacts of AI on human cognitive skills. But these comments sparked a debate on the internet as some users endorsed this viewpoint and others contend them.

One user wrote, “This is somewhat true, but they will just purposely hinder AI in the education space. Like they did with typing, forcing people to still learn handwriting, or calculators making people still learn the formulas and working out.”

Another one commented, “Yea ok Dave. Whatever you say. You’re a celebrity and the source of truth. We are just poor people.”

“I disagree, thinking is for rich people. They are training the poor to not think, so the masses become easier to control and the rich can do whatever they want without fear of revolt,” the third one commented.

“Wouldn’t you be mad that an AI is thinking for you ? AI does not understand emotion, human connection or critical thinking,” the fourth one wrote.



