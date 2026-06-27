King Charles, Prince William warned about future plans of ‘furious’ Andrew

The royal insiders have warned King Charles and Prince William about a threat from disgraced Andrew, saying the former Duke of York is determined to take down British monarchy.

The OK! citing the royal sources have claimed that Andrew is ‘furious about the way he’s being treated’ and has no intention of backing down quietly, adding, "He refuses to take even a shred of accountability and claims the way he’s been treated is a disgrace."

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Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father, who has been evicted from Royal Lodge and stripped of his royal titles, has convinced himself that his elder brother King Charles is ‘deliberately trying to erase” him and the entire York branch of the family, the close insider said.

The insiders apparently warned King Charles and William, the future monarch, "Make no mistake, this is a man who’s hellbent on revenge and with nothing much left to . As such, he’s become the epitome of a nightmare for the royal family as a whole and boy don’t they know it."

Last year, King Charles initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew following his links with Epstein.

“Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement by palace issued in October last year stated.