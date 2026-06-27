'Are we really welcome at World Cup?' Iran captain Taremi questions US ‘unfair’ treatment

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has slammed the FIFA authorities for the poor conditions under which they are playing in the United States.

The criticism comes after the Iranian team drew 1-1 with Egypt on Friday to secure a knockout spot.

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The World Cup contest has now faced significant geopolitical tension with fans displaying pre-revolutionary Iranian and booing the national anthem in the wake of US strikes on Iran, followed by accusations of ceasefire from both sides.

Moreover, the Iranian team is also experiencing daunting travel restrictions and logistics issues. Recently, the US government extended the team an extra day of travel time from their base in Mexico. However the accommodations remained disputed.

According to Taremi, the current situation is equivalent to “logistical disaster” due to unfair conditions while urging FIFA authorities to address the ongoing challenges.

"FIFA, they have to solve every problem here but unfortunately they couldn't ‌stop, ⁠since the beginning," Taremi told reporters.

He added that “FIFA President Gianni Infantino had visited the Iran changing room after their first game "and he said, 'it's just the beginning', but the group-stage finishes tomorrow and we don't have our logistics people here".

Taremi continued, "How (is it) ​possible we always have ​to travel to ⁠Tijuana? We love the people of Mexico. We love Tijuana, it's so good, they are such humble people. We love them. But ​as professional players, in a professional competition, it's not right."'

He also suggested that it seems that our team is no longer welcome here in the World Cup, asking a question, “Who ⁠wants ​to help us? Who? If they want us to ​be out – OK, let's (be) out, let's get out. But that's not fair."