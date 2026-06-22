FIFA breaks silence after players speak out at World Cup final stadium

FIFA pushes back against New York Jersey Stadium criticism

MetLife Stadium, rebranded as New York Jersey Stadium, has hosted two games so far.



The first ended in a draw between Brazil and Morocco.

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While in the second, France beat Senegal 3-1.

The stadium is set to host six more matches, including the final of the World Cup on July 19.

But some players have come forward to express frustration over the venue.

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior claimed that the stadium's grass dried out due to the high heat, which, in turn, slowed the game.

“Because of the weather and the heat, the grass dries out quickly, and the game ends up being very slow. We can’t build up a rhythm,” the footballer complained after the draw.

Didier Deschamps, who is the French manager, was cagey but nonetheless took a cheeky swipe at the same area Junior pointed.

“We need to get used to this. There might be some cement below the grass," he shared.

"You have very short shards of grass here. But we do adjust. This does create a change, but we take these technicalities into account.”

But Adrien Rabiot, the French midfielder, was less diplomatic than his manager.

“The pitch was… I don’t know if I’d even call it that. It seemed more like an artificial pitch."

"It was hard and rigid, but it’s like that for every team. You need to adapt to the conditions. I hope we find better pitches in our other games.”

But FIFA now is pushing back against the criticism, claiming it has spent over five years working on the ground's surface.

“FIFA has invested more than five years in meticulous and collaborative research, testing and innovation, working closely with leading turf experts, stadium operators and football stakeholders, to deliver the best possible playing surfaces for players,” FIFA said in a statement.