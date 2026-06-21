Lionel Messi’s return to World Cup 2026: Tying all-time goal record

Football king Lionel Messi's return for his historic sixth FIFA World Cup campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary milestone.

The Spanish opener marked 20 years to the day since he made his World Cup debut back in 2006 as he kicked off Argentina's 2026 World Cup campaign in style on June 17, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a 3-0 victory against Algeria. This performance was a Historic start for several reasons.

Lionel Messi’s return to World Cup 2026: Tying all-time goal record

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38 years old continues to dominate on the world's biggest stage, leading Argentina with the same brilliance that defined his career.

Hat-trick hero Lionel Messi will be back in action on Monday as defending World Cup champions Argentina face Austria in their second Group J match in Dallas, US.

Messi proved that age is just a number as he stunned the world with yet more magic against Algeria in Kansas City.

At his sixth World Cup appearance, scored all three goals as Argentina eased past their North African opponents.

Austria should prove to be sterner opposition for the South American giants, with Ralf Rangnick’s side beating Jordan in their opening group game.

Both sides arrive in Kansas City knowing that a win will all but secure their place in the knockout stages.

With these three goals, Messi brought his total World Cup career tally to 16, tying the all-time record held by Germany's Miroslav Klose.

He became the only player to score in five different editions of the tournament and has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches.

His three goals marked his first-ever hat-trick at a FIFA tournament, and the Argentinian superstar even had one other effort ruled out for offside. He now sits on 16 World Cup goals.

The iconic Argentinian number 10, who spent the majority of his club career in Spain with Barcelona before moving to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), now plies his trade in the US football’s Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

His appearance against Algeria was the 200th of his international career, which began in 2005 at the age of 18.

Argentina's next challenge is against Austria on Monday, June 22, in Dallas. A victory would secure their path to the next round with a match to spare.

Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar warned that Austria would pose a different challenge to Algeria, describing Rangnick’s side as a physical team capable of causing problems despite Argentina’s impressive start.

“Austria is a very tough team, as we’re seeing with the vast majority of the teams participating in this World Cup,” he said in a FIFA interview.

While World Cup stats provider Opta rank Argentina as the fourth favourites to win the World Cup 2026.