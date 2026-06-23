Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth-minute goal makes World Cup history

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under criticism ahead of the game with Uzbekistan

By The News Digital
Published June 23, 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo makes a record in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a record in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

In the wake of doubts, criticism, and skepticism, Cristiano Ronaldo silenced them all with a kick to the ball that beat the goalkeeper and went right into the net.

This goal, in just five minutes of the ongoing game against Uzbekistan, set a record as the Portuguese player became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

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This history-making moment came after João Cancelo delivered a pinpoint cross that landed on Ronaldo's foot, and he fired it past the goalkeeper before he even dived in front of it.

Portugal's winger's latest milestone adds to a whopping list of achievements so far in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup stats

2006

• Goals: 1

• Assists: 0

2010

• Goals: 1

• Assists: 1

2014

• Goals: 1

• Assists: 1

2018

• Goals: 4

• Assists: 0

2022

• Goals: 1

• Assists: 0

2026*

• Goals: 1

• Assists: 0

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