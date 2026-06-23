Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth-minute goal makes World Cup history
Cristiano Ronaldo has been under criticism ahead of the game with Uzbekistan
In the wake of doubts, criticism, and skepticism, Cristiano Ronaldo silenced them all with a kick to the ball that beat the goalkeeper and went right into the net.
This goal, in just five minutes of the ongoing game against Uzbekistan, set a record as the Portuguese player became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups.
This history-making moment came after João Cancelo delivered a pinpoint cross that landed on Ronaldo's foot, and he fired it past the goalkeeper before he even dived in front of it.
Portugal's winger's latest milestone adds to a whopping list of achievements so far in his career.
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup stats
2006
• Goals: 1
• Assists: 0
2010
• Goals: 1
• Assists: 1
2014
• Goals: 1
• Assists: 1
2018
• Goals: 4
• Assists: 0
2022
• Goals: 1
• Assists: 0
2026*
• Goals: 1
• Assists: 0
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