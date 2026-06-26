Double Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas joins London City Lionesses

Alexia Putellas has opted to join Women's Super League club London City Lionesses.

The 32-year-old left Barcelona after 14 years in May and is widely regarded as one of women's football's greatest players.

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The Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas has told that she has chosen the South London club over Boston Legacy in the United States - the final two among many vying for her signature.

Although the Lionesses are confident of completing the deal, club sources say there is no final agreement yet.

It is a remarkable scoop as London City Lionesses-an independent women's football club-continue to raise eyebrows in the transfer market.

They finished sixth in their debut season in the top-flight last year, while Putellas led Barcelona to a fourth Champions League title.

Almost every club in world football, who possess the financial capability to sign Putellas, were interested but London City Lionesses have won the battle.

BBC reports, Putellas won a total of 38 trophies during her time with Barcelona, including 10 league titles.

The Spain midfielder scored a club record 232 goals in 507 appearances, and is second on the all-time appearance list - just nine behind Melanie Serrano on 516.

She also won the World Cup with Spain in 2023 and was part of the squad that finished runners-up to England at Euro 2025.

Putellas was ruled out of Euro 2022 on the eve of the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and returned at the end of the following season.

Since her return to full fitness, the football star has shown the types of performances that earned her back-to-back Ballon d'Or accolades in 2021 and 2022.

Sources indicate London City Lionesses have been pursuing Putellas since January and there was always confidence they could strike a deal to sign her.

She will join on a free having allowed her Barcelona contract to run out, though London City Lionesses are believed to have offered her substantial wages.