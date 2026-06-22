Lionel Messi breaks World Cup record, one step away from surpassing Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi has etched his name even deeper into football history
Lionel Messi, a player who seemingly never gets tired, has broken another record: becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
The Argentine icon broke the record held by German legend Miroslav Klose.
The milestone expectedly etched his name even deeper into football history.
World Cup All-Time Goalscorers
- Messi — 17
- Klose — 16
- Ronaldo — 15
- Gerd Müller — 14
- Kylian Mbappé — 14
'Another record ready to be broken'
Becoming the all-time goalscorer is not the only record Messi is on the verge of breaking in the World Cup.
He is just an assist away from breaking his dream player's record in assists: Diego Maradona.
World Cup All-Time Assists
- Messi — 8
- Maradona — 8
- Pierre Littbarski — 7
- Grzegorz Lato — 7
With every touch, goal and assist, Messi continues to rewrite football's record books, leaving fans wondering just how many more milestones remain for the World Cup-winning superstar.
For a player many already call the greatest of all time, the records just keep coming.
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