Nancy Guthrie mystery deepens as new note claims video evidence of kidnapper

Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping case has taken a new turn as a new note claimed the provision of breakthrough evidence that could solve the case.

As reported by TMZ, the team received another email from the person who is believed to have sent the two previous ransom notes to various media outlets. According to the email, the sender has concrete information about the “main suspect” who is responsible for the disappearance of Nancy, the mother of Savannah Guthrie.

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According to the report the individual also explicitly distances themselves from a recent, discredited tip regarding Nancy’s potential burial site in Mexico. The sender also alleges that two persons are behind Nancy's disappearance.

The outlet went on to share additional details, stating, “I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone,”.

“What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with Nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.” the email reads, per the outlet.

The sender also claims that the phone is in a "location easy to access if you know where it is.’ adding that If he gets 1 bitcoin he will tell how to get access to the phone, including the password.

The outlet has forwarded the latest email to the FBI and law enforcement has not released any statement regarding the recent development.

The email came after TMZ announced it would offer one Bitcoin to verify the legitimacy of previous notes.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from Arizona since February 1 and as per officials she was abducted in the middle of night.