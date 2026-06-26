Kyle Busch's wife reveals how she deals with grief after racing legend's death

Kyle Busch’s widow, Samantha Busch, is opening up about how she is navigating grief while parenting her kids following the death of the racing legend.

The lifestyle blogger took to her Instagram handle on Friday to reveal how her life as a mother has changed since her husband's death.

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"I lost the love of my life, my person, and my best friend," she began the lengthy note. "The man I built a life with and the person I thought I would grow old with. But I'm still Mom."

She further penned, “Grief doesn’t stop parenting. The morning still comes. There are questions to answer, tears to wipe away, races to get to, bedtime stories to read, and two kids trying to make sense of a loss that no child should ever have to face.”

“People keep asking me how I stay so strong. The truth is, I don’t feel strong most days. I miss Kyle every second of every day. I want to curl up in a ball and cry,” continued Samantha. “But I’m a mom. Brexton and Lennix still need hugs, comfort, laughter, routines, and someone to help carry their hurting hearts while mine is shattered.”

Concluding the emotional note, Kyle’s widow wrote, “As a mom, all you want is for your children to feel safe, loved, and protected, even when your own world has fallen apart.

“They are the reason I keep putting one foot in front of the other. For Brexton. For Lennix. For him,” she added.

For those unversed, Kyle died on May 21 at the age of 41.