Why FIFA suddenly booted out this commentator amid World Cup?
The broadcaster has shared a response after FIFA's decision over his rant
In the FIFA World Cup, tempers often run high and sometimes invite swift action.
A Paraguayan commentator learned this in a hard way.
His name was Jorge "Chipi" Vera.
During the game between Türkiye and Paraguay, the latter won 1-0.
Yet, it was overshadowed by a red card, though a controversial one, to Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almirón – due to him covering his mouth while speaking.
Vera, in response, blasted the referee Ivan Barton on-air, calling him a "thief".
But he did not stop there.
Then, Vera turned the aim of his anger on FIFA head Gianni Infantino.
"They killed football. FIFA, you killed football. Infantino, you're responsible for this. What a disgrace!" he raged.
The targets in the broadcaster's outbursts expanded to include CONMEBOL – the South American Football Confederation – president Alejandro Dominguez.
The rant went viral and drew swift action by FIFA.
Vera's accreditation was revoked, and a ban was placed on him from covering further matches in the World Cup.
Understanding the weight of his words, the broadcaster issued a public apology.
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