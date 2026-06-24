Better than ever at 39? Lionel Messi is still breaking records and dominating the World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi is celebrating his 39th birthday today after making a remarkable start to the World Cup. While his hat-trick against Algeria tied him with Miroslav Klose’s all-time tournament goal record, Messi’s overall performance extends more than just scoring.

He is the leading scorer at the tournament, he is the highly performing player, according to the World Cup power rankings.

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For those unversed, he ranks in the 96th percentile among midfielders and forwards for non-penalty goals, shots passed into the final third. It has been observed that Messi makes his constant off the ball movement making it nearly impossible for opposing defenders to pick him.

No doubt, he has done most of his damage around the box, but there has also been a high volume of touches in his own half as he drops deep to link the play.

As reported by Sky News, his first goal against Algeria was his fifth from outside the box, while 13 have come from inside the box. Messi missed the chance to score a fifth career World Cup penalty goal against Austria.

On social platform X, Messi fans shared their thoughts on his special day with one user writing, “Congratulations Don Messi, you continue to be the best in the world, you keep breaking records, you are the god of football. Thank you for everything you've given to football in general. Always culé and always Messi lover.”

Second remarked: “Happy birthday to the greatest player ever. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories, the magic, and the pure joy you've given us through the years. Today, we celebrate you — the Football Lord, the eternal GOAT. Enjoy your special day to the fullest king.