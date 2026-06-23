Iranian soccer team leaves heartfelt note at Sofi-stadium despite World Cup controversy

The Iranian Football Federation penned a message appreciating the people of Los Angeles for hosting their first two games despite complaints of unfair treatment at the World Cup.

This marked a significant move after the team successfully secured a 0-0 draw against the dominant team in their group, Belgium, despite enduring poor treatment and navigating complex itinerary management in the US.

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Iran took a crucial step towards advancing to the second round of the competition after a remarkable “ Player of the Match” performance by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand helped them secure a 0-0 draw.

For those unversed here, Iran is now second in Group G with two draws so far with one game left against the top contenders, such as Egypt. Iran has played two of its group games at the Los Angeles Stadium to date.

The Iranian Football Federation shared a photo of a thank-you note that the team left in Los Angeles, despite mistreatment by US officials. The note expressed gratitude for the city’s hospitality, and the team noted that it came to Los Angeles with immense pride and is leaving with dignity.

The note reads: “ From the ancient Persia of thousands ​of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran ‌remains ⁠alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and left with ​dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May Peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.”

The first match of the World Cup concluded in a 2-2 draw against New Zealand; meanwhile several members of the Iranian team and their coach criticized what they said was discrimination against their team.

The Iranian team is staying in Mexico playing all their World Cup games in the US due to the escalating tensions emerging from the US and Iran war. Iranian football coach Ghalenoei questioned the travel restrictions, saying he was really troubled after being told the team must leave immediately after completing the match.

Ghaleoni further said: “We came into the World Cup under the worst possible condition. And still, we got a result against a great team and a great manager as we played a beautiful game.”