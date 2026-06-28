King Charles ‘worried’ for Prince William as heir doesn’t have temperament to be King

King Charles is said to be ‘worried’ for his son heir to throne Prince William as the monarch finds his attitude ‘immature, obstructive and totally out of step.’

According to a report by the Closer, the insiders have claimed that the Prince of Wales is ‘literally unable’ to contain his temper and resentment when it comes to Meghan and Harry.

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However, King Charles is ‘rolling out the red carpet and treating Harry like this prodigal son as the Duke is expected to visit Britain next month with his family following monarch’s olive branch.

Quoting royal expert Tom Sykes, the report says Prince William has already shown his strong disagreement by avoiding the annual family lunch following the Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace recently following Charles decision and is now threatening to avoid any events at Sandringham.

But the close confidant says William’s move has not gone down well with King Charles, who finds his attitude to the decision to welcome Harry and Meghan, ‘immature’ and ‘out of step.’

The report adds Prince William has effectively told King Charles “it’s me or Harry” but it seems to be backfiring in his face.

“From Charles’ point of view, he won’t be dictated to by anyone, least of all his own son,” the source continued.

The monarch finds William’s attitude ‘immature, obstructive and totally out of step’, another source said and adds, “It makes him worry that his son doesn’t have the temperament to be King, which, of course, is red rag to a bull as far as William’s concerned.”