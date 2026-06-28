Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry key assurance before meeting King Charles in UK

Meghan Markle has reportedly given her husband Prince Harry an important assurance ahead of meeting with King Charles in UK as the monarch has put himself in a ‘difficult position’ for them.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, the insiders have revealed that the king has gone out of his way to make Harry and Meghan‘s upcoming trip to the U.K. happen.

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Some senior royals are said to be angry as King Charles has offered an olive branch to the California-based royal couple with royal residence and security assurance.

King Charles doesn’t have a lot of support for bringing Meghan and Harry back into the royal fold, least of all from Prince William, the source said.

The source tells the publication following King Charles offer, Harry is desperate to ensure that he and his wife come across as respectful and drama-free during their visit.

The close confidant said, “Harry knows they have to make the absolute most of this opportunity because there are no guarantees they’ll get another one.

“Harry is [also] very aware that his father has put himself in a difficult position with other members of the family.”

“The pressure on Harry to justify that trust is enormous and obviously, Meghan will be a big part of the equation,” another source continued.

The insider also revealed that the Duchess have assured Harry that “there won’t be any problems”

“Meghan insists she understands what’s at stake and says there won’t be any problems, but Harry can’t help worrying about how emotionally-charged the whole situation will be once they’re there,” the spy added.