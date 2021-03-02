close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 2, 2021

Currency dealer robbed in Takhtbhai

National

TAKHTBHAI: Four masked gunmen deprived a currency dealer of millions of rupees and thousands of Saudi riyals at gunpoint and decamped with cash in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station on Monday. Four masked men, who were equipped with sophisticated weapons, intercepted one Ali Rahman, a known money changer in Lundkhwar Bazaar, and snatched Rs3.2 million, 20,000 Saudi riyals, a pistol, two mobile sets and the keys of his car from him.

