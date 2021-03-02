Currency dealer robbed in Takhtbhai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: Four masked gunmen deprived a currency dealer of millions of rupees and thousands of Saudi riyals at gunpoint and decamped with cash in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station on Monday. Four masked men, who were equipped with sophisticated weapons, intercepted one Ali Rahman, a known money changer in Lundkhwar Bazaar, and snatched Rs3.2 million, 20,000 Saudi riyals, a pistol, two mobile sets and the keys of his car from him.