COAS, British envoy discuss regional security situation

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Monday during which they discussed matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation, including Afghan peace process, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa visited logistic installation workshop and observed various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling vast range of specialised transport items for the Army.

According to the ISPR, he appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop in providing top class

maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern and latest standards.

The Army chief was briefed on the facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores. Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS) Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.