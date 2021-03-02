Jinnah Gold Cup Polo from today

LAHORE: Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 will commence here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) from Tuesday (today).

JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab informed media in a press conference here Monday that this 14-goal tournament will be played every year. This year, the top nine teams are exhibiting their prowess in this event.

The nine participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Risala, Master Paints, Remounts, Newage/Rizvi's and DS Polo/ASC while Pool B consists of FG Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the maiden event will be between Master Paints and Remounts on Tuesday at 3:00 pm while Newage/Rizvi's will vie against DS Polo/ASC in the second encounter of the opening day at 4:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be contested on Sunday.