Jinnah Gold Cup Polo from today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 will commence here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) from Tuesday (today).
JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab informed media in a press conference here Monday that this 14-goal tournament will be played every year. This year, the top nine teams are exhibiting their prowess in this event.
The nine participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Risala, Master Paints, Remounts, Newage/Rizvi's and DS Polo/ASC while Pool B consists of FG Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black.
The inaugural match of the maiden event will be between Master Paints and Remounts on Tuesday at 3:00 pm while Newage/Rizvi's will vie against DS Polo/ASC in the second encounter of the opening day at 4:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be contested on Sunday.