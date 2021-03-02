This refers to the letter ‘Be careful’ (Feb 26) by Iqra Karim. I strongly agree with the views of the writer. There is no denying that the coronavirus is still present in the country. We need to do away with our careless attitude. If we don’t take the virus seriously, we will witness another increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In order to fight against the virus, it is important for us to accept that the virus is still here in the country.

Imran Sattar

Turbat