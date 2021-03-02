Don’t ignore Covid-19

On one hand, the government has decided to lift nearly all restrictions on social activities while on the other hand, it is quite slow in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine. If we try to register on 1166, we receive a message which says that ‘the registration has not yet started’. The government needs to speed up the vaccination programme. It also needs to create awareness among people about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine through social media. It seems that the authorities are not serious about the fact that the people should be vaccinated in a timely manner. Although it is necessary to get the economy started, it is equally necessary to protect people against this deadly virus. It is hoped that the authorities will take notice of this issue and do everything to make sure that the vaccine is given to people as soon as possible.

Saira Hoti

Islamabad