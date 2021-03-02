Remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of the accused involved in multi-billion MNM motorcycle scam by March 15. The NAB had filed a reference against more than 30 accused in the scam. In this case, the accused are involved in cheating and defrauding the general public by promising them delivery of motorcycles within 45 days after making an investment of Rs25,000.

The accused include Ehtesham Anwar, Hammad, Saqib, Muhammad Ali, Naeem Khalid, Imtiaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Syed Jamal Fareed, Abid Ali, Muhammad Gulzar, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Hussain and Laal Khan. The main accused in the case is Ahmad Sial. The accused had been working as stockists in different cities of the province. They used to collect all money allegedly from innocent people by promising them motorcycles on investing Rs25,000 only.