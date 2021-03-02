Ejaz Durrani passes away

LAHORE:Actor Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of late Madam Noor Jehan and father of three of her children, passed away here on Monday. His funeral was held after Zuhar prayers in Garden Town. He was 85. Ejaz Durrani had been ill for quite a long time.

He made name in Pakistani film industry and was known for hits such as Heer Ranjha in which he played the titular Ranjha. The actor was born in a village in Jalalpur Jattan in 1935. His first film was Hameeda in 1956 but it wasn't until 1957 that he finally got a lead role in Bara Adhmi, directed by Humayun Mirza.

After a very successful career as an actor, Durrani turned to the distribution side of the industry and also involved himself in filmmaking. He was one of the producers of the 1970 hit Heer Ranjha, as well as Shola and Dosti.

He was married to Madam Noor Jehan from 1959 to 1971 and the couple had three daughters. They parted and he later married superstar Firdous who had also been her lead co-star in the historic epic ‘Heer-Ranjah’. Their marriage ended later.